Selena Gomez gushes over Benny Blanco in sentimental Instagram tribute

Selena Gomez shared a series of sweet snaps of the happy couple

Selena Gomez is completely smitten by Benny Blanco, and she’s not afraid to show it to the world.



On Wednesday, July 24, the pop star, 32, took to her Instagram to express her never-ending gratitude for Blanco, 37, that she feels “today and every day.”

The Only Murders in the Building actress shared a series of endearing snaps capturing their love for each other. In one of the images, the lovebirds are seen snuggling on a couch with their eyes closed, while another showed them posing outdoors in front of a fountain and a lit-up tree.

Additional photos show the Single Soon hitmaker beaming with joy as the music producer and cookbook author planted kisses on her cheeks. In two more selfies, the couple cozied up in face masks and hoodies, clearly enjoying their time together.

"Thank you for sharing your life with me today and every day," Gomez captioned the post with a smiling emoji.

The couple — who confirmed their relationship in December 2023 — have been feeling the love during Gomez’s ongoing birthday week.

On Monday, July 22, Blanco posted a sentimental birthday wish for Gomez, honoring their journey ever since starring together on the 2019 music video for the song I Can’t Get Enough.

“I used to play a teddy bear in ur music video and now i get to b urs in real life… happy bday bb ! i love u [sic],” he captioned the post.

Blanco also seemingly gifted her a giant white teddy bear as a reference to their origin story.