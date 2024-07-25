Prince Harry sparks outrage with latest move

Prince Harry has raised eyebrows with his decision to talk about the royal family's private business.

The Duke of Sussex is set to appear in "Tabloids On Trial", a new documentary about phone hacking which is due to air on ITV1 and ITVX tonight, July 25.



However, a source has told Express UK that Harry's desire to repeatedly "air his dirty laundry in public" will damage his reputation and cause the rift.

"Never complain, never explain has been the Royal Family's motto for over a hundred years now," said the source.



"Although some of what Harry says might be valid, the family doesn't want to be dragged into any more public media storms."

In a rare interview with a British-based journalist in tonight's ITV documentary, the Duke of Sussex sat down with Rebecca Barry to talk about his mission to expose the so-called "illegal activities of Britain's tabloid newspapers".

"If there was some kind of media blackout and trust built between Harry and the family, it could lead to a better relationship," said the source.



"But all the while he continues to speak out or make comments about the Royal Family, it's not going to happen. He just needs to learn to keep quiet. They [the Royal Family] don't want to be dragged into any more public spats or negative press stories."