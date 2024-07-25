Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds admires Hugh Jackman’s ‘sheer relentlessness’

Ryan Reynolds reveals he's impressed by Hugh Jackman's work ethic in Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds has recently praised his co-star Hugh Jackman’s work ethic on the set of Deadpool & Wolverine.



Speaking with PEOPLE, the Free Guy revealed he was “impressed” with Hugh’s performance while he reprised his X-Men role as Logan / Wolverine for Marvel's movie.

Ryan said, “I couldn't believe what I saw with what you did physically for this movie.”

Gushing over Hugh, the Green Lantern actor stated, “Not just the aesthetic transformation. That's amazing. That's incredible that anyone could do that.”

“But just the sheer relentlessness that you dedicated yourself towards stunts and choreography,” he added.

Ryan shared Hugh had not performed his famous superhero role since 2017 so to get ready for significant fight choreography in the new movie was no small feat.

“It was the first time I'd ever seen how invaluable — and I hope any young actors are listening to this — how invaluable a background in song and dance is when Hugh is doing an action movie,” continued the actor.

Ryan mentioned, “You hit your marks in those fight scenes with speed and confidence, the likes of which I have never seen. I don't care if you were 25, 35, 45 or 55. It was lightning.”

Meanwhile, Ryan described Hugh’s physicality as “one of the most impressive things I've ever seen in my life”.

“And this is not even to promote the film… I could not believe what I saw,” he remarked.

Deadpool & Wolverine will release in theatres tomorrow (July 26).