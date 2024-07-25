Prince William ousts Queen Camilla's sister from Royal payroll

Prince William cuts ties with Queen Camilla's sister.

Prince William has decided not to renew the contract of Annabel Elliot, Queen Camilla's sister, as an interior designer for the Duchy of Cornwall payroll, according to the latest Integrated Annual Report of the royal family's historic estate.

The report, covering the 2023-2024 period, confirmed that Ms. Elliot was not rehired for her design services, despite sources emphasizing that the decision did not reflect dissatisfaction with her work.

Annabel Elliot, who was appointed by King Charles following his marriage to the future Queen Camilla in 2005, served as the chief designer for his estates.

Her tenure included overseeing various design projects funded through the Duchy of Cornwall, which King Charles managed until he ascended the throne in September 2022 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Reports indicate that Annabel Elliot, received substantial compensation over the years for her contributions.

Sources indicated that while her role is concluded and staff have gained valuable insights from her expertise, Prince William has opted not to extend her employment moving forward.

The latest annual report from the Duchy of Cornwall has revealed details of payments made to Annabel Elliot, the sister-in-law of the 24th Duke of Cornwall, up until September 8th, 2022.

According to the report published on July 24th, during this period, Ms. Elliot received £19,625 for fees and commission, and £12,316 for the purchase of furniture, furnishings, and retail stock for various Duchy properties, including holiday accommodations, offices, and the nursery.

Ms. Elliot, known for her interior decorating skills, notably revamped luxury rental cottages across Cornwall, Wales, and the Isles of Scilly.

Her compensation included fees for design services and reimbursements for furniture and furnishings, as reported by The Telegraph.

The annual report further clarified that as of March 31st, 2024, there were no outstanding payments owed to Ms. Elliot for these services, mirroring the previous year's financial status.