Prince Harry, Meghan Markle nearly convinced to visit Balmoral for King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals to reside in America

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are close to being persuaded to visit Balmoral but at one condition.

Balmoral, is the royal residence and was a firm favourite of t he late Queen's and last year King Charles continued her tradition of inviting the whole family to come and stay with her.



In recent years, Balmoral has notably lacked the presence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as working royals to reside in America. Each year, speculation arises about whether the Sussexes, along with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will join the family in Scotland and receive an invitation in an effort to mend their rift with the Firm.

However, there seems to be a significant obstacle to any potential plans for the Sussexes to visit Balmoral—they would only consider coming if a specific condition changes.

According to The Telegraph, unless Harry can overturn a ruling by the Home Office that he is not immediately entitled to police protection when in the UK - he does not feel he can bring Meghan, Archie and Lilibet to his homeland.

Harry had been taking legal action over the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) after being told he would no longer be given the "same degree" of publicly-funded protection when in the country.

The court was told that Harry believes his children, Archie and Lilibet cannot "feel at home" in the UK if it is "not possible to keep them safe" there. At a previous hearing of the case, in a written statement, Harry said: "It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The UK is my home.

"The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home, as much as where they live at the moment in the United States. That cannot happen if it's not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm's way too."

Harry lost his claim earlier this year but has now been given permission to appeal the decision. This year, Harry has been to the UK solo twice - once to attend a service at St Paul's Cathedral for his Invictus Games, where he didn't meet up with any of his family members.

Meanwhile, in February, he travelled alone to visit his father Charles in London after news of his cancer diagnosis broke. He dashed from Los Angeles to London within hours of the announcement being made and spent around 30 minutes with his dad before returning to the United States the next day.

And days later in an interview on US TV, Harry opened up about the visit and revealed that he will be back in his homeland on various other trips.

He told Good Morning America: "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that. I've got other trips planned that will take me through the UK, or back to the UK, and so I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can."