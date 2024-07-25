Celine Dion returns to Paris hotel late after Olympic ceremony rehearsals

Celine Dion is confident and ready for Olympics performance.

Celine Dion made a late-night arrival back to her Paris hotel on Wednesday amidst swirling rumors of her performance at the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday.

The star appeared cheerful as she greeted fans eagerly waiting for a glimpse of her.

Although Celine has documented her battle with incurable stiff-person syndrome in a poignant new documentary, she is reportedly slated to join Lady Gaga in a performance of La Vie en Rose on the legendary Seine River during the anticipated event.

However, Celine has yet to officially confirm or comment on these speculations.

Dressed elegantly in a black dress paired with stylish feathered heels, she exuded sophistication as she returned to her accommodation.

Amidst anticipation and reports, the singer is rumored to be gearing up for a triumphant return at the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday.

French journalist Thierry Moreau disclosed that Dion and Lady Gaga have rehearsed their rendition of La Vie en Rose, with Dion set to dazzle in a pink-and-black feathered cape designed by Dior.

Despite her ongoing battle with stiff-person syndrome, Dion, 56, remains resilient, previously vowing to return to the stage "even if she has to crawl."

Sources close to the singer told TMZ that she is preparing enthusiastically for Friday's performance and is reportedly feeling strong and ready.

In 1996, Dion delivered a memorable performance of The Power of the Dream at the Atlanta Olympics opening ceremony, specially written and produced for the occasion.

This year, she contributed further to the Olympics spirit by narrating a short video campaign titled "L'invincible courage," celebrating the bravery of Canadian Olympic and Paralympian athletes.



