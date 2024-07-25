Ryan Reynolds teases Hugh Jackman over divorce jokes on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds shine in dapper monologue.

Ryan Reynolds brought his trademark humor to the guest hosting gig on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he didn't shy away from teasing his longtime friend and co-star, Hugh Jackman.

The 47-year-old actor, known for his roles as Deadpool and Wolverine alongside Jackman, he made a jab at Jackman's recent divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness, his wife of 27 years.



During the opening monologue, Reynolds and Jackman, both dressed sharply in stylish suits with loosened bow ties, engaged with the audience, taking questions from fans.

Eleven-year-old Maya posed a lighthearted query, asking if they were searching for girlfriends because they appeared lonely.

Ryan after graciously acknowledging Maya's question, humorously quipped that he was married to Blake Lively before turning to Hugh Jackman and gibbering, subtly referencing Jackman's current single status.

The good-natured exchange prompted laughter from Jackman, who chuckled and shook his head in response.

Hugh who recently made headlines following his divorce announcement from Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023, maintained his typically private demeanor regarding personal matters.

The couple, who had been married for 27 years and are parents to two adopted children, Oscar, 24, and Ava, 18, released a joint statement revealing their decision to separate in order to focus on their individual growth.