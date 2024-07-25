Selena Gomez professes her love for Benny Blanco in heartfelt tribute

Selena Gomez gushes over her love for boyfriend Benny Blanco in a heartwarming Instagram post, featuring a series of sweet photos with the music producer.



The 32-year-old actress and singer expressed her affection in a tender caption, giving a glimpse into their blossoming relationship.

It is important to note that the Calm Down singer started off by openly expressing her gratitude for him in the caption of her Instagram photo, which read, "Thank you for sharing your life today and every day," and ended with a happy face.

About the carousel post, the Single Soon crooner posted a number of fresh, unguarded photos and selfies with Benny. In the first, they are seen wearing cosy pyjamas cuddling and hugging each other on the couch.

In some, they're wearing masks, and there are even a few photos where Benny and the hitman are seen locking lips on the cheeks.

Moreover, it is also worth mentioning that Selena donned her “B” necklace in an Instagram birthday post on which Benny Blanco commented, “I got the hottest chick in the game wearing my chain.”