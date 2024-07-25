Celine Dion set for new Las Vegas residency amid health battle: Report

Celine Dione postponed her previous Las Vegas show in 2021 due to ‘severe’ muscle spasms

Celine Dion is grabbing her Stiff Person Syndrome by the horns.



Per TMZ, the Queen of Power Ballads is gearing up for a triumphant return to the stage with a new Las Vegas residency and is in the “final stages” of negotiations for a comeback show at Resorts World.

The residency is set to begin in late 2024 or early 2025, but it is not expected to be long running.

This new residency follows the postponement of her previous Las Vegas show in October 2021 due to “severe” muscle spasms.

"It’s basically a done deal. She’s doing it," one insider assured TMZ, while another noted, "This is all her. No one is pushing her to do it. She has a passion for getting back onstage, and she’s gonna do it."

The 56-year-old singer announced her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome in December 2022 but has been determined to return to performing despite her health challenges.

In a heartfelt social media video, she shared, "I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through."

Stiff person syndrome is a rare condition that causes rigidity and painful muscle spasms throughout the body. Despite this, Dion’s love for singing remains unwavering. "All I know is singing. It’s what I’ve done all my life, and it’s what I love to do the most," she expressed.