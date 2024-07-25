Billy Ray Cyrus trash talks and cusses out ex wives Tish and Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus previously made some shocking allegations against Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus is at the center of controversy as leaked audio and texts reveal shocking comments about his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, and estranged wife, Firerose.



Per Page Six, the country star, 62, is heard in one recording lashing out at Tish, with whom he shares three children, including Miley Cyrus.

Referring to Tish's two children from previous relationships, Brandi and Trace, Billy Ray says, “The other two children that were there, she was impregnated by two different men, and had those two children before she met Billy Ray.”

In a text to his manager, Scott Adkins, Billy Ray criticises Tish further, saying, “She is a liar … she is a wh*re … and a cheat. Complete skank. Scum of the earth. A fraud.”

The audio also captures a heated exchange with Firerose, 35, where Billy Ray angrily calls her an “idiot” and a “selfish f***ing b***h.”

The Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker then blames her for making them late to a gig and berates her for allegedly not listening. “If you would’ve just shut the f**k up,” he shouts. “This is about you being a f**king selfish b***h.”

Billy Ray filed for divorce from Firerose in June after less than a year of marriage.

Since then, Firerose has accused him of domestic abuse, claiming he subjected her to “extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse” due to alleged “persistent drug use.”

Billy Ray has denied these allegations, countering that Firerose abused him, though he admitted to getting “vocal, frustrated and angry” during a May 2024 argument.