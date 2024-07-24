King Charles, Royal Family face new challenge

King Charles has modernized the monarchy by streamlining its operations

King Charles and the entire Royal Family are facing a fresh problem.



The Royal Family is grappling with significant challenges, including a peak in the average age of working members at 69.

Since assuming the throne, King Charles has modernized the monarchy by streamlining its operations. One of his key initiatives was reducing the number of active royals.

This was evident during the King's official birthday parade, where fewer family members appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony compared to previous years.

Present were the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales with their children, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh with their daughter Lady Louise Windsor, Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, and the Duke and Duchess of Kent.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester also made an appearance. This marks a departure from previous years, such as 2019, when the balcony was crowded with royals, making visibility difficult.

Excluding the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the remaining eight working royals have an average age of 77.

A source close to Prince William confided in The Mail: "When the older members of the family retire, His Royal Highness [Prince William] won't be inviting anyone else to become working royals."

They added: "It remains to be seen if he will even want his two younger children to be working royals."

Princess Anne once told Canadian public broadcaster, CBC News, about her thoughts to modernise the monarchy.

She said: "Well, I think the ‘slimmed down’ was said in a day when there were a few more people around.

"It doesn’t sound like a good idea from where I’m standing, I would say. I’m not quite sure what else we can do."