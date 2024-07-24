Eminem achieves landmark milestone in his music career: Deets inside

Eminem is the first British artist to surpass seven billion UK streams

Eminem has recently made history after he was honoured with prestigious BRIT Billion Award for reaching seven billion UK streams.



According to the Official Charts Company, the singer was announced as first British artist to transcend seven billion streams on his songs.

Eminem reportedly received an award by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), which is the representative voice for the UK’s world-leading record labels and music companies, per DailyMail.com.

The outlet revealed that the singer scored his 11th UK Number 1 single with Houdini, which marked his first solo Number 1 since Toy Soldiers 19 years earlier in 2002.

Eminem released his 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) on July 12 and marked his 11th No.1 album in the UK.

The award was officially launched in 2023 and so far, 39 artists were recognised with a BRIT Billion award for achieving over one billion UK career streams.

The award came after Eminem’s much anticipated The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) had proven a hit with fans.

Earlier this month, the singer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, “Public service announcement: the 'death of slim shady' is a conceptual album, therefore, if you listen to songs out of order they might not make sense. Enjoy.”