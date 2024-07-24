Prince Harry becomes life changer after controversial win

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended ESPY awards earlier this month

Michelle Turner, a 45-year-old military veteran and former Royal Air Force sergeant, spoke nice words for Prince Harry, crediting him with changing her life.



Her remarks come amid public debate over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, following his controversial win at the ESPY awards earlier this month.

Michelle's surprising statement was made on Tuesday, July 23, following the announcement that the Invictus Games would return to Birmingham, UK, in 2027.

The international multi-sport event, launched by Prince Harry in 2014, supports wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women, both active-duty and veterans.

Michelle attributes the creation of the event to giving her hope after being diagnosed with a heart condition that causes sudden collapses.

Recalling a poignant moment at a 10-year celebration event at St. Paul's Cathedral in May, Michelle shared with PEOPLE how she, alongside her husband John and 11-year-old daughter Maya, read a poem at the service.

She tearfully reflected on the significance of Invictus and Prince Harry's role, recounting how he personally praised her after she received a standing ovation.

"How do you ever thank somebody for changing your life, changing your family's life? There are no words."

Michelle, who previously showed her mettle in the Toronto 2017 and Sydney 2018 Games, enthused: "All I see here is smiles. It is giving people a focus again. He is so relatable and so lovely to everybody, and he loves this Invictus Games.", reports the Express.

Showing her passion for what fans can look forward to, she added: "You struggle to explain the magic but people will be able to come along and see it for themselves and feel that magic and inspiration. We will fill the stands,".

The much-anticipated move back to Blighty for the Games signifies the event's first stint in the UK since its inauguration in London in 2014.

Opting for Birmingham as host city isn't just a ceremonial choice it resonates deeply as it lies tantalisingly close to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, which often serves as the first point of return for injured service personnel, as well as Fisher House, providing a home away from home for families during hospital recoveries.



