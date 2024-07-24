No anti-army move to be tolerated, says PM as PTI ban looms

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif addresses media after federal cabinet's meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan on July 24, 2024. — Screengrab/Geo News Live

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Wednesday that the government would not allow anyone to work against Pakistan, its people, and its army as the centre mulls banning the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Ataullah Tarar, the government's spokesperson, had said that the centre had "in principle" decided to ban the opposition party, with reports emerging that the federal cabinet would take up the issue in today's meeting.

However, as the prime minister addressed the federal cabinet, he did criticise the PTI, but did not speak about banning it, with sources also informing Geo News that the issue did not come up during the meeting.

Not only that, but the federal cabinet also did not mull over filing a reference under Article 6 (high treason) against PTI founder Imran Khan, ex-president Arif Ali, and PTI leader Qasim Suri.

The premier made these comments as he recalled the May 9 incident and how the PTI conducted crimes against the country, civilians and the Pakistan Army.

He said that the PTI's official website has talked against the army chief and his family. "We will not back down to protect Pakistan's interests," he added.

PM Shehbaz also spoke the recent attack on Pakistani consulate in Germany and condemned the incident.

"These are terrible incidents and it is our duty to ensure the security of embassies," he highlighted.

The premier also shed light on the recent relaxation in the visa fees, saying that about 126 countries will not be charged with the fees to attract more tourists.

"Visa fee will not be charged from tourists and businessmen coming from abroad," said the premier, adding that the economic activities will accelerate in the country.

He said that the cabinet will give its approval regarding the visa policy.