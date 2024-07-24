Tori Spelling reflects on final conversation with Shannen Doherty

Tori Spelling is sharing the significance of her last conversation with Shannen Doherty, her former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, before Doherty's passing.

On her podcast 90210MG, Spelling, 51, reflected on how she's grown from past experiences with loss and valued their final talk.

"I've had a lot of death in my life, and I don't believe in regrets,” she told co-host Jennie Garth.

“But I have a lot of regrets that I didn't have that time to have a second chance to get past stuff from the past and look at all the good things and really talk it out and have that last conversation."

"I feel like she and I had that, and I'm super grateful for that," she added.

The 52-year-old Garth was happy that Spelling got to bid farewell to their former co-star.

“I was thinking definitely of you, Tor, and how happy you must have been to have that time with her and to have that sort of just reconnection on a deeper level as both of you matured and grown and learned so much,” she shared.

“I wished that I had had that opportunity because I didn't really get to sit down and have like [a] heartfelt conversation with her recently, but I was very glad that you did,” she added.

In their own social media messages, Spelling and Garth paid tribute to the late actress, who passed away on July 14 at the age of 53 after battling illness for years.

“In a world where we often don’t get to make up with the childhood friendships that formed so much of the adult you become, we got that chance,” Spelling shared in part on Instagram.

“I’m grateful @theshando and I got to go back in time as adult friends and remember why we truly loved each other to begin with. To reminisce. And, to iconically laugh again like we used to. No one could make me laugh like that. Core laughs!”