Palace officials release statement about Harry, Meghan's royal residence

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were ordered to clear their possessions out of the royal residence, still struggle to cope with the pain they felt after King Charles' decision as Frogmore Cottage remains empty a year after the couple were evicted.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid some £2.4 million to renovate the cottage - which has now all been paid back, according to the Palace officials.

Palace officials confirmed the four-bed property in the grounds of Windsor Castle hadn't taken on any new tenants as part of this year's Sovereign Grant press release.



The Sussexes had been told to clear their possessions out of Frogmore in 2023 - just weeks after the release of Harry's controversial memoir, "Spare". The home is still empty - even though it's been more than a year since the couple officially left.

GB News understands the Duke of Sussex, who has visited the UK just twice from California this year, now stays in hotels during his visits to his homeland.

A Palace official said: "During the year, Frogmore Cottage has remained empty. I don't think, at this point, I would speculate on who will be the future occupants of the cottage."

He added: "The Sovereign Grant has been fully reimbursed for the refurbishment costs of Frogmore cottage when it was initially provided to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and, therefore, there is no cost to the Sovereign Grant other than some routine maintenance, but it would be required for any of the buildings."

In 2019, royal accounts revealed the Sussexes paid some £2.4million to cover the cottage's refurbishment and rental - but just four years later, they were out.

Frogmore was a gift to Meghan and Harry from the late Queen, but after moving in after the birth of Archie they relocated to the US, only using the property a handful of times afterwards.



While Prince Andrew had been touted as a successor to the Sussexes in moving into Frogmore, but the Duke of York has over five decades left on the 75-year-lease he signed for the Royal Lodge - in Windsor Great Park, between nearby Windsor and leafy Egham.

The King is said to be urging Prince Andrew to leave the 30-room Lodge, with Royal commentator Tom Quinn claiming: "It sends a message to Harry that, as a private citizen and no longer a working royal he will never be allowed back to Frogmore."

On the other hands, Harry will be hoping to return to Berkshire later this year for a lavish party hosted by the newlywed son of India's richest man in Stoke Park, near Slough. The Grade II listed "seven star" hotel is owned by Anant Ambani's multi-billionaire father Mukesh, prompting a source to tell the Sun: "The Ambanis don't do things by halves and so thought nothing of booking the entire venue for two months.