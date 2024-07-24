King Charles sends powerful message to anti-monarchists

King Charles sent a powerful message to anti-monarchists by performing a remarkable number of royal engagements in the past year.

As per a report revealing the annual expenses of the royal family, the Monarch carried out 464 engagements in the first year of his reign.



According to The Sun, the report also shared that the cancer-stricken King and his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton received 27,000 cards and letters which included well-wishes for the ailing royals.

The Keeper of the Privy Purse, Sir Michael Stevens, opened up about the challenges faced by the royal family at the start of 2024.

He said, "This inevitably impacted on the number and nature of engagements that had been planned — though may I say how encouraging it is to see the King back performing so many public duties and — more recently — the Princess similarly well enough to join The King’s Birthday Parade and the men’s Wimbledon final."

"Behind the scenes, the work of the Royal Household continued apace, even throughout the latter course of the financial year, with His Majesty still performing his full State duties, Her Majesty taking on a greater share of public engagements, and their support teams adapting swiftly to the changing circumstances," he added.



Speaking of the greeting cards for Charles and Princess Kate, he said, "As His Majesty has said, 'Such kind thoughts have been the greatest comfort and encouragement.'"

For the unversed, King Charles and Kate Middleton have been undergoing cancer treatment following their diagnosis in February and March respectively.