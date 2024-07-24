Matthew Macfadyen's surprising admission about his 'Pride & Prejudice' role

Matthew Macfadyen recently shared his honest thoughts on playing Mr Darcy in the 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice, admitting he "didn't really enjoy" the role.

In an interview with CBS Mornings, the Emmy-winning actor reflected on his experience starring alongside Keira Knightley.

“I didn’t really [enjoy it],” he admitted. “I feel bad saying that. There were moments I had a good time, but I wish I enjoyed it more. I wish I was less worried about it.”

In addition, Macfadyen said he didn't think he was the best fit for Mr Darcy. “I felt a bit miscast, like, ‘I’m not dishy enough,'” the Deadpool & Wolverine actor said. “But it worked out.”

Indeed, it did, as the film received four nominations for Oscars. The British actor also said that he still gets happy when people publicly recognise him as Mr Darcy.

“Probably the most flattering thing that happens to me now is people say, ‘Were you Mr. Darcy?'” he said. “It’s a good 20 years later. So I think, ‘I can’t be ageing that badly.'”

The 2005 film adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride & Prejudice, directed by Joe Wright, tells the story of Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley) and Mr Darcy's (Matthew Macfadyen) blossoming romance.

Notably, Macfadyen followed in Colin Firth's footsteps, who played Mr Darcy in the 1995 TV miniseries.

Interestingly, Macfadyen and Firth later had an in-depth conversation, thoroughly discussing their individual experiences of portraying the iconic character.