King Charles recalls Samba encounter during return to Rio

A recently resurfaced video from 1978 has captured a charming moment of King Charles, then Prince of Wales, showcasing his dance moves alongside Samba dancer Pina de Beija-Flora in Rio de Janeiro.



The footage portrays Charles looking dapper in a tuxedo paired with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie, smart trousers, and impeccably polished shoes.

Meanwhile, Pina turned heads in a glittery white and silver headpiece, complemented by a revealing dress that highlighted her slender frame and toned shoulders.

Pictures from the event depict the pair with arms around each other, enjoying a spirited dance at a party hosted by Rio's mayor.

The occasion, held a year before Charles met Princess Diana, remains a memorable snapshot of his youthful exuberance.

In 2009, during a return visit to Rio with Queen Camilla, then Duchess of Cornwall, Charles humorously reminisced about his earlier dance escapades.

According to the Daily Mail, he quipped during a speech, "On that first visit I can remember dancing a somewhat rudimentary version of the samba with a rather dramatically semi-naked lady here in Rio."

Reflecting on his more recent visit, Charles entertained the idea of a more reserved dance, suggesting a playful nod to his past encounter.

While Pina retired from her dazzling costumes long before his second visit, reports at the time hinted she was eager to reunite for another dance lesson with the Prince during his engagements in Brazil.

The resurfaced clip, recently shared by the Instagram account _royalsofeurope, has reignited nostalgia among royal enthusiasts, offering a glimpse into a lesser-known chapter of King Charles's



