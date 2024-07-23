Meghan Markle leaves major clue for her future royal plans

Meghan Markle appeared to have ulterior motives about how she was going to execute certain things which would have shaped her royal career.



Although, according to royal biographer Tom Bower, Meghan was plotting to betray the royal family and had no intention of staying in the long-run.

“We know now in hindsight, that Meghan never really intended to stay,” Bower told The Sun.

The author suggested that Meghan’s plans now seem clearer with one look at her wedding guestlist.

“Her guest list to her wedding showed her real ambition was to be a star in California and Harry's friends redistributed from the guest list in the evening from the dinner, so we know that the agenda was something which the royal family could never really get to grips with,” he explained.

Bower noted that George and Amal Clooney also made the exclusive list, despite them claiming that they “didn’t know” the Harry and Meghan.

Moreover, many of Prince Harry’s long-term close friends didn’t make the cut for the evening event. One of Harry’s oldest school friends, Skippy was noticeably absent form the event.

In Omid Scobie’s book, Finding Freedom, Skippy reportedly said that they wrote that ‘Meghan has changed Harry too much.’