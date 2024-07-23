Ryan Reynolds reveals baby no. 4 name with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively reveal baby no. 4 name

Ryan Reynolds finally revealed the name of his fourth baby that he had with Blake Lively back in March 2023, and have since kept the name a secret.



The star revealed the name of baby no. 4, Olin, while speaking at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York July 22, while shouting out daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4.

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here,” he shared from the stage.

“I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing—that is, the contents of this movie—that happens in your wondrous life.”

He added, “I love that my entire family is here.”

Ryan and Blake’s fans have been waiting keenly for the reveal, but the couple stayed tight lipped until now.

Back in May, Ryan only provided a little clue that friend Taylor Swift did not disclose the name in her Tortured Poets Department album.

“We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name is,” he quipped, “and I will say this, we're still waiting.”