Tom Sandoval’s girlfriend addresses Instagram deactivation amid Ariana Madrix lawsuit

Tom Sandoval’s girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson and Ariana Madrix lawsuit

Tom Sandoval’s girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson revealed why the couple deleted their social media accounts amid the reality star’s “filing” against ex Ariana Madix.



“We both deactivated our Instagrams once he found out about what the filing really meant,” Robinson, 32, shared by replying to one comment on Instagram, which she then screenshotted and shared to her Story.

“We BOTH were shocked and did not want hate and criticism from the public on something when he needed to focus on fixing it immediately without any distractions,” she continued.

“So he made a statement knowing he was going to activate his Instagram once it was finished and the issue was resolved before the backlash came in. Hopefully everyone understands.”

Sandoval, 42, filed a lawsuit against Madix, 39 early in July and accused her of obtaining “access” to his phone without “authorization or permission” back in March 2023, and sharing explicit videos of Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, the same ones through which she found out about their months long affair.

Sandoval and Robinson both deactivated their social media spaces shortly after the filing.