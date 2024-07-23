Sam Smith reveals severe ACL injury from skiing mishap: ‘It’s permanent’

Sam Smith was pictured walking with a leg brace in January 2024

Sam Smith met with a horrible skiing accident that left them unable to walk for a month.

In a candid conversation on the Sidetracked with Annie and Nick podcast released July 18, the 36-year-old singer — who uses they/ them pronouns — detailed the incident that led to a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

The injury occurred earlier this year during a skiing trip where Smith admits they pushed their limits.

“I completely ripped my ACL while I was skiing. I was an idiot and went on a black slope on the second day,” they shared, adding, “I got taken down in a blood bag. It was the worst. It’s a permanent thing.”

The Unholy hitmaker was seen back in January with a leg brace and walking stick while navigating the streets of Soho, New York.

They recalled, "It's in between your bones and helps you jump and spring around. It completely ripped and I decided to go down the non-surgical route, but I couldn't walk for a month on this leg, and it was awful.”

Reflecting on the challenging period, Smith added, "It was the first time I'd ever not been able to move and I was holding onto a bit of weight. I was very anxious. I used it as an excuse to get my s*** together."