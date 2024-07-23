Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s recent reunion felt ‘bittersweet’

Kelce reported to his training camp in Missouri as Swift resumes her ‘Eras Tour’ in Germany

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are navigating the highs and lows of a long-distance relationship.

After a blissful week together in Germany amid Swift’s Eras Tour, the NFL star, 34, had to head back to Missouri for the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp.

Now, an insider revealed to People Magazine that the couple — who are approaching their one-year anniversary — tried to make the most of their time together.

“Travis’ last few concerts were bittersweet,” the source shared, referring to Swift’s ongoing shows in Germany.

They added, “They knew their time together like this was coming to an end and he made sure to spend every minute he could with Taylor.”

Indeed, the pair’s busy schedules have left little room for time together, with the international pop sensation swiftly approaching the end of her record-breaking tour and the Super Bowl champ preparing for the new football season.

“It’s definitely tough to be apart but they do everything they can to make it work and show up for each other,” the insider continued.

Despite the setbacks, the source emphasised, “They’re so in love and very, very happy together. All their friends and family can see it.”