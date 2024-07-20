Miley Cyrus sizzles at star-studded summer bash

Miley Cyrus dazzled at Gucci's summer celebration, co-hosting the event alongside creative director Sabato De Sarno at the iconic Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.



As the face of Gucci Flora perfumes, Miley made a stunning appearance in a black minidress with a wrap design and plunging neckline, paired with a lacy black bra, chunky gold necklace, and strappy black sandals.

Her wet, slicked-back hair and smoky makeup look completed her chic ensemble.

Along with the celebrity were her brother Trace Cyrus, sister Brandi Cyrus, and mother Tish Cyrus.

Dominic Purcell, Tish's spouse, was also present. Maxx Morando, Miley's boyfriend, was also available to offer assistance. Soo Joo Park, Rumer Willis, Kendall Jenner, Salma Hayek, Kim Petras, and Chloe Kim were among the other famous attendees.

During the celebration, Miley performed a jazzy rendition of her hit song Flowers. Per Variety, at one point, the singer paused to ask the crowd, “Why am I singing and you’re not?” before quipping, “Is that Kendall Jenner doing harmonies?”

The publication added that visitors drank mocktails called "Strawberry Moon Mocktail" and "Sparkling Personality" while strolling through a tunnel of roses.

Miley scored a major milestone at the Grammys earlier this year, taking home her first-ever awards for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit song Flowers.