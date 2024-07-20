Jennifer Aniston takes dog devotion to next level

Jennifer Aniston is giving Demi Moore a run for her money as a devoted dog mom, according to a source.

"Jen has always been devoted to her dogs, she's the first one to say they're like family to her," an insider revealed.

But now, the actress is taking her passion to new heights by writing children's books inspired by her furry friends and getting heavily involved in dog rescue efforts.

"But now she's now taken things to the next level and is getting super involved with dog rescue, she's not just donating money, she's also donating her time and even fostering dogs while they wait for their forever homes."

At 55, Aniston's home is filled with adorable furry friends, frequently featured on her Instagram page, which boasts an impressive nearly 45 million followers.

Her dedication to animal welfare has been recognized, as she received the I'll Be There for You Adoption Advocacy Award from PETA earlier this year, honouring her "unwavering dedication to promoting homeless-animal adoption."

“She has three dogs of her own and now that she’s fostering it’s not unusual for her to have five or six running around at a time,” the insider adds.

“She takes it very seriously and when she isn’t working, she totally plans her life around the dogs. If she has to leave for a job, she hires staff dedicated specifically to taking care of the dogs, she treats them the way a lot of people treat their kids, it’s very sweet.”

Demi Moore, 61, has an even stronger passion for animals than Jennifer Aniston, and is rarely seen without her tiny but adorable chihuahua, Pilaf, by her side.

While Aniston is a well-known dog lover, Demi's affection for animals seems to surpass even that.

“Demi always says her dogs mean more to her than any people in her life, aside from her kids, and she doesn’t see a thing wrong with that,” a source told Closer earlier this month.

“They bring her so much joy and comfort, and their love is so reliable and sincere. Unlike most people she meets who always end up having ulterior motives, all her dogs want is to be fed and loved.”