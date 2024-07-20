Armie Hammer’s honest response to Robert Downey Jr. rehab payment

Armie Hammer addresses Robert Downey Jr. rehab payment comment

Armie Hammer has recently opened up that Robert Downey Jr. never paid for his rehab during his appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored on July 19.



Piers addressed reports that Robert paid for Armie’s rehab after he faced allegations of cannibalism and rape.

To which, Armie responded, “No, he did not. He did not pay for me to go to rehab.”

When asked whether the Iron Man star was “supportive,” Armie replied, “I would say that yes, he has.”

Piers said, “You don’t seem convinced, because that was well reported. Is that really not the case?”

Armie stated, “I don’t want to bring anyone else into my situation. There are a number of people who have been extremely helpful, and I’m incredibly grateful.”

Interestingly, Armie revealed that Robert was “helpful to him in the way where [when] anyone in Hollywood who suffers from any sort of addiction issues — whether it be alcohol or process addiction or drugs — decides to get sober, that guy will find you, and he will help you. It’s amazing”.

Dishing out best advice Robert gave Armie at the time, the Call Me By Your Name actor shared, “Sit down, shut up, everything is going to be OK.’”

Meanwhile, Piers also questioned about Armie’s past co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Julia Roberts if they had reached out in support, to which he answered, “No.”

Armie added, “I try not to think about the people who didn’t contact me. I try to focus on the people who did, who showed their support.”

Piers also asked about Lone Ranger co-star Johnny Depp and Armie mentioned, “We’ve communicated a few times… phone, FaceTime.”

“I didn’t bring [my situation] to him, he didn’t bring his to me. It was more of a social call — ‘How are you, good to see you, glad you’re still alive.’ That kind of thing,” stated Armie.