Margot Robbie fans guess baby names barbie or ken

Margot Robbie's baby name buzz.

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley are anticipating the arrival of their first child, sparking speculation among fans about potential names inspired by her notable screen roles.

According to a survey conducted by OLBG, a leading website, popular choices include "Barbie" and "Ken," with 33% of respondents predicting "Barbie" for a girl and 20% favoring "Ken" for a boy.

The actress, known for her portrayal of real-life figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, also saw votes for "Tonya" as a name choice, garnering 14.3% of the votes.

Another contender was "Donna," referencing her character Donna Freedman from the soap opera Neighbours, selected by 20% of participants.

Additionally, "Sarie," after Margot's mother Sarie Kessler, received over 11% of the votes.

Robbie recently made a public appearance at Wimbledon with her husband, marking her first outing since announcing the pregnancy.

News of Margot's pregnancy first emerged through photos published by DailyMail.com on Sunday.