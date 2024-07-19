Ben Affleck issues stern warning to daughter Violet

Ben Affleck recently advised his daughter, Violet Affleck, to temper her expectations regarding her advocacy efforts, cautioning her against relying solely on his celebrity status for support.



The 18-year-old had expressed disappointment after receiving mixed reactions to her impassioned speech advocating the end of 'mask bans' in medical facilities and government buildings in Los Angeles County.

Violet, eldest daughter of Ben and Jennifer Garner recounted her personal experience with a post-viral condition in 2019 during her brief address.

While some praised Violet's courage, others criticized her viewpoint as unrealistic.

According to sources, she has been affected by the criticism and feels isolated in her advocacy for bolstering pandemic-era protections.

"Ben and Jen will always stand by their daughter," an insider told DailyMail.com, "but Ben had a candid conversation with her, emphasizing the importance of being realistic about the impact of her efforts and not dedicating all her time to a cause that may not yield significant change."

Violet, who remains determined despite the backlash, received guidance from her father on managing expectations and focusing her efforts effectively.

Violet, now an adult, addressed the Los Angeles County governing body about ending 'mask bans' and addressing the long COVID crisis, Affleck recognized her dedication but wanted to ensure she understood the uphill battle she faced.

Concerned that Violet might believe her parents' fame could secure the results she sought, Affleck underscored the disparity in public opinion on such matters.

He encouraged her to recognize that she is facing significant opposition, likening her efforts to that of "David fighting Goliath."