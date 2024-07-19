Kate Middleton's health, cancer treatment update issued

Kate Middleton, who's undergoing chemotherapy, may take few more months to return to full-time royal duties.

Experts have shared details of the Prince and Princess of Wales' health condition and her cancer treatment after her recent outing with sister Pippa Middleton and daughter Princess Charlotte.



Svar Nanan-Sen, on GB News, spoke about Djokovic's remarks about the Princess of Wales after meeting her at Wimbledon on Sunday.

The tennis star said: "I've said to her that it is very nice to see her in good health. She seems to be in good health."

He went on: "I know that she and her sister have played tennis for a very long time. So they truly respect, admire the game. They also understand tennis, which is great. It's wonderful to have that kind of support from the Royal Family."

In the podcast, Svar said: "Something that really struck me was the reaction from the actual tennis players."

She continued: "We saw Emma Raducanu before her Centre Court appearance and Emma Raducanu said afterwards what a 'delight' it was to meet Kate. She'd met Kate twice before and it was her first time meeting Princess Charlotte."

Cameron Walker could not stop and jumped into conversation, saying: "She's played tennis with Catherine as well."



Svar reacted: "Djokovic said after it was a 'privilege' to be in her company again and provided a health update as well. So it was great to see her in good health and that she looked to be in good health.

"Even Alcaraz, when he was coming forward to receive his Wimbledon trophy, paused for a moment and bowed his head towards Kate before going and taking the trophy. So there was a real feeling of respect from the players towards the princess."

A royal insider has claimed: "Prince Kate's cancer treatment is going well as she's showing confidence and positive change with her activities.

"Kate's smile tells she's recovering well after her cancer treatment."

However, Kensington Palace has not revealed the mother-of-three's return to full-time royal duties as her cancer treatment still continues.

