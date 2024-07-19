Inside Cardi B's surprising allegations against Joe Budden

Cardi B made surprising accusations against Joe Budden, before the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album.



During a Thursday afternoon Twitter Spaces session, the Up rapper assaulted Budden.

It all began when the rapper-turned-podcaster stated on a recent podcast that Cardi B would not be putting out another album in her career, citing the fact that her most recent album, Invasion of Privacy, was released six years ago in 2018.

Cardi B chose to take him to task after not taking well to his criticism of her project.

In a tirade on X (formerly Twitter), she attacked Budden, claiming he had never expressed appreciation for her work.

She also said that he used drugs and that she had given him a lap dance.

"I don't understand why I keep being targeted by this man," Cardi said.

She urged Budden to stop bothering her, saying, "You criticize my single, my personal life, everything I do."

Cardi B then went on to tell Budden to ‘stop being a hater’.

She said, “You always find a reason to hate on someone’s success. That's just wrong."

In reaction to Cardi's tirade on Twitter, Budden refuted claims that he used cocaine and that he had ever been given a lap dance.