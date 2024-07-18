Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign, 8, calls out PDA with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian shares son Reign with ex Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Reign, wants her and Travis Barker to get a room!

On this week’s episode of the Kardashians, Kourtney’s eight-year-old son with ex Scott Disick called out his mother and stepfather’s incessant PDA while on a family trip to Australia, while the mom of four utilised the opportunity to teach her son a valuable lesson.

As Kourtney shared a passionate kiss with her drummer husband on the balcony, Reign accidentally walked in on them and demanded, “Mom, stop making out with Travis, bro!”

He added, “Didn’t you just have a baby? Don’t get another one this quick!” referring to Kourtney and Travis’ first child, Rocky, who they welcomed in November 2023.

Kourtney and Travis laughed off Reign’s comments as Kourtney then explained her reasoning in a confessional: “I think it's a beautiful thing to see parents, especially ones that just had a new baby, be affectionate and loving. There's nothing wrong with that."

As the couple continued their romantic moment, Reign quipped, "Are you giving her a hickey now?!" Kourtney clarified, "No, it's a gentle kiss on my neck. I just missed him."

Reflecting on her son's behavior, Kourtney expressed concern about Reign's developing sense of humor, comparing it to his father Scott Disick's.

"I don't know where he gets his sense of humor. He's like a mini Jim Carrey. I'm starting to get a lot of vibes like his dad, I think he's starting to get that sense of humor. I'm like, just what we need," she told the cameras.