Kim Kardashian reveals she passed on rare skin disorder to son

Kim Kardashian passed on a very rare skin disorder to her son with ex-husband Kanye West.

During her recent appearance on the She MD podcast, the Kardashians star, 43, disclosed that her son has been diagnosed with vitiligo, a rare skin disorder causing the loss of skin pigmentation that only affects 0.5 to 1 percent of the world’s population.

“It came from my mom, went to me… and I passed it on in a different form to my son, who has vitiligo very mildly,” shared Kardashian without disclosing which son — Saint, 8, or Psalm, 5 — has the condition.

The mom of four assured listeners that her son’s condition is “under control,” although it has been a learning journey for her.

“I didn’t know anything about it, but having to learn about it and figuring out where it came from and that it’s hereditary and just learning more and being able to share that [has been a blessing],” she said.

The SKIMS founder further detailed her own skin issues with psoriasis, which she developed in her 30s.

“I’ve tried…special herbs, the holistic way, a celery juice diet for six weeks, every topical cream, every soap from natural to unnatural,” she shared, telling host Dr. Thais Aliabadi that she’ll “do anything” to treat it.

When the reality star sarcastically said that she was “lucky” to be the only one of her siblings to have the condition, Dr. Aliabadi quipped that Kardashian “won the genetic lottery” and had “to get something.”