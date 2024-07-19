Khloe Kardashian opens: Why she rejects therapy despite friend's advice

Khloe Kardashian rejects therapy: 'not inclined' towards psychological help.

Khloe Kardashian has responded to suggestions that she seek therapy to address personal issues, revealing she's not inclined towards psychological help and isn't enthusiastic about therapists in general.

The reality TV personality was advised by both her older sister Kim and best friend Malika Haqq during an episode of The Kardashians to consider therapy.

"I've tried therapy," she disclosed. "I've seen three or four different therapists."

Despite these attempts, she expressed reluctance to continue, citing her reservations about the process.

She recently discussed her experiences with therapy, revealing challenges she faced before welcoming her second child, son Tatum, via surrogate in August 2022.

The 40-year-old reality star shares Tatum and her eight-year-old daughter True with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

"I've tried therapy," Khloe disclosed, reflecting on her interactions with therapists.

"I've shared my entire life story, every dark and difficult thing, and sometimes felt dismissed."

She expressed frustration over not receiving the guidance she sought.

In a candid moment, Khloe shared, "I was once told by a therapist that I didn't need therapy because I process things matter-of-factly.

It was a strange encounter." She also opened up about coping with the pain of her ex-husband Lamar Odom's infidelity, recalling a therapist's seemingly detached response.

"My husband, I found him at a drug den in a motel," Khloe recounted, highlighting the therapist's response to her emotional turmoil.