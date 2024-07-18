How Sofia Vergara’s kids comments affected Joe Manganiello’s new relationship

Joe Manganiello and girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor were forced to have the ‘kids conversation’

Joe Manganiello had to have a little talk with his girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor after his ex Sofia Vergara’s comments about their breakup went viral.

For months, the Magic Mike star, 47, dealt with the fallout from Vergara, 52, claiming that their eight-year marriage ended partly because Manganiello “was younger; he wanted to have kids and [she] didn’t want to be an old mom.”

Manganiello finally set the record straight and publicly denied Vergara’s claims. However, according to a source who spoke to People Magazine, Joe first had to have a candid conversation with Caitlin.

“Joe and Caitlin have a good partnership,” the insider noted, further revealing, “The ‘kids conversation’ has been something that Joe and Caitlin have both had to navigate now because of Sofia’s statements, which make it seem like Joe is only in the relationship to have kids and that he is with Caitlin because she’s of ‘child-bearing years.’”

The tipster reiterated that Vergara’s words were “simply not true.”

They added, “Sofia made it seem like it was Joe who turned to her at almost 50 and said let’s have a baby now. They tried at the beginning of their marriage to have children… It did not happen.”

Earlier this week, Manganiello broke his silence in a July 16 interview with Men's Journal, denying that family planning was a factor in the divorce.

“To be painted as if I had some sort of midlife crisis, and after nine years, turned to somebody and gave them an ultimatum of, ‘Do this potentially unhealthy thing to your body, or else I’m gone’? That’s never who I was.”