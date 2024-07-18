Meghan Markle under fire for moving staffer to tears

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle allegedly left one of her members of staff in tears during her foreign trip.

The Duchess of Sussex once "turned and hissed" at the staffer, according to a royal correspondent.

"I was there at the time and witnessed Meghan turn and 'hiss' at a member of her entourage, clearly incandescent with rage about something, and demand to leave," claimed Rebecca English of the Daily Mail.



The journalist, who joined the couple on their foreign trip, went on recalling: "I later saw that same, female, highly distressed member of staff sitting in an official car, with tears running down her face. Our eyes met and she lowered hers, humiliation etched on her features."

The former Suits star was in the early stages of her pregnancy with Prince Archie when she and Prince Harry travelled to Fiji, where the incident allegedly took place. However, Meghan's alleged move sparked reactions from fans.

The reason for Meghan's anger, according to The Sun, was that a group called UN Women was present at a market when she was there, even though she had reportedly insisted they not attend.



Video footage from the event, surfacing on social media, shows the Duchess of Sussex whispering to an aide at the market before she is mysteriously whisked away.

However, Meghan's lawyers have denied that her exit had anything to do with UN Women, as she had worked with the group before and met with them again later on the island.

"It was very hot and humid in there so perhaps it wasn’t the best environment for a pregnant woman. After speaking for about a minute she broke off and spoke to the same aide again before she was whisked out of the market very soon after," one witness told the Mirror at the time.

According to Rebecca, the group referred to themselves as the 'Sussex Survivors Club', with some even supposedly suffering from post traumatic stress disorder as a result of working for the Duke and Duchess.



Meghan's former personal assistant Melissa Touabti was key in helping to organise the couple's wedding in May 2018, but stepped down from her role just a few months later.