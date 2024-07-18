Nick Jonas honors wife Priyanka Chopra on 42nd birthday: 'How lucky am I'

Nick Jonas celebrates wife Priyanka Chopra on 42nd birthday

Nick Jonas took a moment to heap praises on his wife Priyanka Chopra on her 42nd birthday.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday, July 18, to post an honorary tribute for his long-time wife.

Sharing a series of adorable couple snaps on the social media giant, he captioned, "The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love."

In one snap, Chopra was spotted sporting a yellow bandeau swimsuit in the pool. Meanwhile, another snap showed the couple exchanging a PDA moment on a beach.

The Love Again actress could be seen donning a bright yellow ensemble while Jonas opted for a more casual look in the second shot.

This came after the couple jointly attended the luxurious multi-day wedding nuptials of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai last week.

The Don actress posted a heartwarming photo with her two-year-old daughter, Malti Marie following the bash.

She wrote in the caption at the time, "After 42+ hours of travel around the world in a couple of days, this is all I needed."