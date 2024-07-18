Queen Camilla’s birthday overshadowed by worries for King Charles’ health

Queen Camilla seemingly spent her 77th birthday worrying about her husband King Charles given his health woes.



The Queen Consort, who joined the monarch for his second State Opening speech at the Parliament, has been solely focussed on the King and his health in recent time, per royal author Christopher Andersen.

“Camilla has been a rock for the king as he battles cancer,” Andersen told Fox News Digital.

The author also revealed that Camilla has “grown weary of his behind-the-scenes complaining” and is concerned about the fact that the monarch is ignoring his health.

“She worries that he is not following doctors’ orders as closely as he should,” Andersen claimed. “She is concerned that Charles’ headstrong ways may be impeding his path to a full recovery.”

He continued, “Any brief respite from the workload she has taken on is welcome, although despite Camilla’s trademark toothy grin, you can still see the strain. It’s etched on her face.”

Andersen noted that Charles on the other hand, looks “ruddy-faced and relatively robust,” and “it’s really anybody’s guess how well he is doing medically.”

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February which was discovered during his surgery to treat his enlarged prostrate.