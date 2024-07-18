Lamorne Morris gushes about upcoming movie ‘SNL 1975’

Lamorne Morris gets candid on 'SNL 1975'

Lamorne Morris got a lot of good to say about Sony’s upcoming comedy movie titled SNL 1975.



“Jason Reitman directed the hell out of this thing. It’s a great look at day one at SNL, the ups and downs, how the show almost didn’t happen, the characters,” Morris got candid while talking to Deadline.

“Lorne Michaels, played by Gabe LaBelle, trying to manage all these personalities, all while getting this show on the air. Obviously, now, we know 50 years later what this show has become, but to see the origin of it and the actors on this movie will blow your mind.”

Morris also gushed about Garrett Morris, who was the first black cast member on Saturday Night Live and who he got a chance to meet during the production of the movie.

“He is still, till this day, one of the funniest people walking on Earth. He is so good. Just talking to him, the guy made a joke,” the actor recalled.

“He just randomly hit me up and said, because we have the same last name, he just randomly hit me up once and said, ‘Hey man, I’m not entirely convinced that I am not your daddy. Tell your mama I owe her a call.'”