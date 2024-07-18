Sofia Vergara, Selena Gomez feel ‘honoured’ after 2024 Emmy Awards nominations

Sofia Vergara and Selena Gomez react to their 2024 Emmy Awards nominations

Sofia Vergara and Selena Gomez are among few celebrities who reacted to the 2024 Emmy Awards nominations.



On July 17, the Modern Family alum took to Instagram and posted few photos of herself from her role in Griselda.

“Wow. Griselda was my first dramatic role ever, and it took us 15 years to bring her to life,” wrote the actress.

Vergara said, “I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who was a part of this series.”

“I could have never done this without my director Andres Baiz, my costar @elguerra, @ericnewmanofficial and the full creative team, my partner and producer @luisbalaguer1, @tedsarandos, @belabaj, and their team at @Netflix, and all of the amazing cast and crew. I never dreamed that after Modern Family,” mentioned the Chef actress.

The brunette noted, “I would be able to be a part of something as special as Griselda.”

Vergara pointed out, “I’m honoured to be recognized alongside Jodi, Brie, Juno, and Naomi, incredible women who gave us incredible TV this year. Thank you to the television academy for this incredible honour!

Interestingly, Selena Gomez was elated to earn her first-ever Emmy acting nomination for her part in Only Murders in the Building. Gomez was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series.



Meanwhile, the actress took to Instagram Stories and wrote, “I am honoured and insanely grateful for this.”

“Thank you @onlymurdershulu for giving me Mabel,” she added.



