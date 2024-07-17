PPP not in favour of ban on any party: CM Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah interacts with the organisers of the mourning procession at Mola Ali Imambargah in Hyderabad on July 17, 2024. — Sindh CM House

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) never supported any move to ban a political party, calling on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to "adhere to political norms".



“The PTI will have to review its role if it is demonstrating political behaviour or not,” the Sindh CM said while speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the CM House, the chief minister led the main Ashura procession at Numaish Chowrangi in Karachi. Then he flew to Hyderabad, where he also participated in a mourning procession at Imambargah Mola Ali and took aerial views of the processions.

Replying to a question, CM Murad said that a political party did not emerge merely by winning votes and bagging seats, but it needed to adhere to political norms.

“We [PPP] have not been consulted for banning PTI, but as a matter of fact, the Pakistan Peoples Party has never been in favour of banning any political body, ” the CM said.

The Sindh CM's remarks came days after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government announced its decision to ban the former ruling party for its alleged involvement in anti-state activities including the May 9 events and its attempts to sabotage Pakistan's deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The potential move was unveiled by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, who while addressing a press conference on Monday said that the PTI and Pakistan "cannot co-exist".

The federal government's decision which according to Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, is not final and will be presented before the parliament and discussed with the allies, drew criticism from various political quarters including the PPP veterans, including Farhatullah Babar and Mian Raza Rabbani. Both PPP stalwarts opposed the government's decision.

Rabbani had said that the talk of banning a political party is against all the norms of democracy and the government should refrain from taking such a step which will add to political chaos and bog down the economy.

Meanwhile, Babar dubbed banning a political party "absurd," saying: "It is also rubbish to talk about launching a treason case against a political leader."

He said no case regarding treason or a ban on a political party can sustain itself, adding that these decisions would further deepen the political crisis.

Hours after the PPP leaders voiced strong opposition to the government's decision, PPPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bokhari said that these leaders merely expressed their personal opinions and their remarks did not reflect the party's policy which he said would be issued after due consultations.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Bokhari — while only mentioning the name of Babar — said the PPP issues its position only through its spokesperson or relevant persons and the party leadership will give its opinion only after consultation.

A day earlier, PPP's Information Secretary Shazia Atta Marri and Senator Sherry Rehman said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had not taken the party into confidence over its decision to ban the PTI.