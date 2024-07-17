King Charles to honour Queen Camilla with different birthday celebration

King Charles is planning special celebration for Queen Camilla's birthday

King Charles is going all out to celebrate Queen Camilla's 77th birthday today.

The royal couple, who marked their 19th wedding anniversary in April, spent the day together attending the grand State Opening of Parliament. However, they look forward to celebrating privately once their official duties are complete.

According to one royal expert, Charles will likely throw a party for his wife, either at Clarence House or at Birkhall in Scotland, and will present her with a very special gift. "He likes to give her jewellery," former royal staffer Paul Burrell revealed to Slingo.

"I think he'll give her something special. He may have had something commissioned for a birthday. He's very spoiling, the King, and he will make sure that all attention is on Camilla. He likes to remind her that she's Queen. He likes to remind her that this is given by him for her service over the years to him, and this is his reward to her."

Paul continued: "I don't think there'll be any public celebrations because it's not a milestone birthday. Everything will be behind closed doors. Maybe they'll go back tothe Ritzagain because that was a milestone when they first stepped out together. They like dining out, but why dine out when you have a fantastic chef at home?"

Of course, it's not easy for the royals to dine out. According to Paul - Princess Diana's former butler - Charles and Camilla's favourite restaurants are the Ritz and Claridges because they are able to provide the necessary security and privacy.

That being said, Queen Camilla has surprisingly simple tastes when it comes to food. In an interview for You Magazine, lead by her own son, Tom Parker-Bowles, she revealed: "One of my favourite foods is baked beans on toast. Always Heinz."

When they are at home together, Camilla and Charles do enjoy eating plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables. "I love the vegetable garden. I'm very proud of my white peaches," she added. "My husband is an excellent gardener, and we're quite competitive about our fruit and vegetables."