King's Speech at a glance

King's Speech makes clear new Keir Starmer Government's most urgent priorities

King Charles III has outlined the new government’s law-making plans in a speech to Parliament, giving Britons the clearest signal how Keir Starmer's Labour Party will govern.

As per parliamentary tradition, the monarch read out the list of bills the new government wants to pass in what's known as the King's Speech.



Keir Starmer's Government has laid out more than three dozens key laws it plans to implement in its first year in power.

King Charles, accompanied by Queen Camilla, read out the King's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament.



There are 40 new bits of legislation on the list, compared to 21 in Rishi Sunak's final King's Speech. The jam-packed speech had the highest number since 2005, when 50 bits of legislation were announced.



There's lots to do but here are the things that Labour wants to get into law quickly.



Renationalising the railways

Overhauling Britain's crisis-hit rail network is one of the new Government's top priorities. There are two bits of legislation in the King's Speech to do this - and Transport Secretary Louise Haigh told the Mirror that she will "fire the starting gun" within days.



One bill will call time on franchises for private firms, giving notice that the railways will be taken back into public ownership once contracts expire or are scrapped due to failures.

The second - and key - bit of legislation will set up Great British Railways (GBR), a public body that will take over the running of the network. There will be reforms to ticketing and a new passenger watchdog to help drive up services. The railways will help boost growth across the country.

Employment Rights

One of Labour's longest standing commitments is an overhaul of employment rights to give greater protections to workers. Promising "the biggest upgrade to workers’ rights in a generation", the Employment Rights Bill vows to end exploitative zero-hour contracts.

Bad bosses will be banned from firing and rehiring workers, and there will day one employment rights for all workers, such as sick pay, flexible working, parental leave and protection from unfair dismissal.



Renters will be given greater protections

Reforms for renters, including a ban on no-fault evictions, will be revived and strengthened after the Tories failed to pass their -delayed and watered down - legislation before the General Election. Landlords will be required to fix issues such as damp and mould within strict time limits.



Planning rules will be overhauled so that 1.5 million new homes are built and major infrastructure projects are accelerated. The Government says local people will get a say on “how, not if” houses are constructed.

Fixing the housing crisis is a key issue for voters, with more homes across the country. There will also be reforms to leasehold rules for existing homeowners, including restrictions on rip-off ground rents.

Border security

Tackling the small boats crisis is one of the top things in Labour's in-tray. Keir Starmer ditched the Rwanda deportation scheme immediately and has instead vowed to stem the flow of asylum seekers in flimsy dinghies by smashing the smuggling gangs.



The plan is to set up a new Border Security Command, bringing together intelligence chiefs, police, immigration enforcement, Border Force and the National Crime Agency

Great British Energy

One of Labour's most ambitious plans is to become a "clean energy superpower", transitioning Britain's heavy industry to greener models. A key part of this is a setting up Great British Energy - a publicly-owned clean power company based in Scotland, which will to boost investment in renewable energy, such as offshore wind.

The idea is to make the country energy independent, so Britain is not reliant on foreign imports of oil and gas. The company will also save Brits on their bills in the long term - and help meet net zero goals.

The Prime Minister said in his introduction that the "era of politics as performance and self interest above service is over" and said he would resist "the snake oil charm of populism" that only leads to "further division and greater disappointment".

While, the Labour has said it can't change the country overnight, but its plans suggest as he's clearly a man in a hurry.