Prince William makes definitive call on Prince Harry's future

Prince William is adamant that Prince Harry will not be welcomed back into the royal family, according to Michael Cole on GBN America.

The former BBC royal correspondent criticized Harry while discussing their relationship, suggesting that a reconciliation seems unlikely in the near future.



“There’s going to be no softening of the adamantine response to what he’s done”, said Cole.

“He’s done the unthinkable. In this life, most men can put up with insults, it happens. You get insulted. I’ve been insulted by experts over the years and men can put up with that."

“What they cannot put up with are two things which they cannot abide with. Their driving ability, and they certainly cannot allow their wife to be criticised.

“Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have made no secret of their disdain for Princess Kate. Even when her cancer was diagnosed and she announced it herself. The message they sent was sort of a mealy-mouthed thing.”

Since leaving royal duties in 2020, Harry and Meghan have spoke at length about their feelings on William and Kate.

One instance saw Harry use a Netflix documentary last year to partially blame William and Kate for his decision to wear a Nazi costume on a night out.

Harry dubbed the 2005 incident “one of the biggest mistakes of my life” as he donned the uniform which was complete with a swastika for a dress-up party.

In Spare, Harry’s memoir, the Duke of Sussex detailed a clash between his wife and Kate where Meghan said the future Queen had “baby brain”.

Kate was said to be offended by the remark, which according to Harry, was simply a reference to her giving birth to Prince Louis just days prior.

Michael Cole added on GBN America that he feels William has a “strong command” on royal matters with his father, the King, and his wife continuing their cancer treatment.

“He’s showing a strong will”, he said.

“He’s showing a strong command of things, and a willingness to speak frankly about things he likes and doesn’t like.”



