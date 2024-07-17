Ben Affleck keeps on wearing wedding ring to avoid Jennifer Lopez's wrath

Ben Affleck is reportedly walking on eggshells to fulfil Jennifer Lopez's unreasonable demand amid their divorce rumours.



According to In Touch Weekly, the Ain't Your Mama singer has been pressuring the Air director to continue wearing their wedding rings, causing him to feel "anxious."

The source claimed, "Ben never expected J. Lo to embrace his decision to leave. He knew it would be tough for her, but the more time that’s gone on the more fearful he’s gotten about how she’s going to react once it’s officially done."

During the ongoing alleged divorce battle, the musician has been "acting increasingly edgy and making it very clear that she still expects him to play the game just like she’s doing."

An insider revealed that Lopez wants Affleck to "act like a married man" until their "divorce is finalised."

"Ben’s getting as much time away from her as he can because he just doesn’t want to deal with another fight. He’s walking on eggshells and never knows when she’s going to blow up," the report further stated.



The Gone Girl actor has been working on meeting Lopez's demands to avoid further drama.

"He is trying to humor her by putting the ring on and saying the most respectful things he can to people about her, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that he’s actually pretty freaked out by how hard it seems to be for her to let go," the source shared.