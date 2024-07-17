'No one can dare to ban PTI,' Gandapur warns PML-N govt

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur address the press conference in Peshawar on July 16, 2024. — Screengrab via Geo News

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has blasted the federal government's move to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and challenged the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) by saying: "No one can dare to impose a ban on the PTI."



PTI-backed CM Gandapur made the statement in a press conference in Peshawar today after the controversial decision of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government to slap a ban on the Imran Khan-founded party opened Pandora’s box amid ongoing political crisis.

The chief minister visited Supreme Command Post Kohati Gate in Peshawar along with the Peshawar commissioner, the KP Assembly speaker, CCPO, and others to review security arrangements for Muharram processions.

While talking to the journalists, he said that Muharram events were going on peacefully across the province and all provincial departments were working in complete coordination to maintain law and order.



Reacting to the Federal Information Minister Ataullah Tarar announcement to ban the former ruling party, Gandapur slammed the federal government and alleged that the current rulers “stole the mandate” to get into power.

Upping the ante against the embattled PTI, the PML-N-led government decided to ban the former ruling party as well as file references against the top party leaders founder — Imran Khan, Arif Alvi and Qasim Suri — under Article 6 (high treason) for dissolving the National Assembly in April 2022.

“They are talking about banning a political party [PTI] that secured the highest number of votes,” the PTI stalwart said.

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s verdict declaring PTI eligible for reserved seats for women and minorities, the chief minister termed it the “victory of PTI’s stance” on reserved seats matter.

He demanded Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja to step down following the verdict — which overturned the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) rulings to deny reserved seats to the PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) successful candidates.

To another question, he replied that his party was “not in favour of ad hoc judges’ appointments at the top court” and announced that the issue would be taken up in the assembly. He insisted that the appointments of the jurists should be based on merit instead of ad hoc basis.

He said that PTI founder Imran Khan will decide on initiating political dialogue with the ruling parties.

After the government’s decision drew condemnations from PTI political rivals , CM Gandapur termed it a political gimmick, asking the opponents to openly oppose the government's plan to ban the former ruling party.

He added that all parties should come forward with a united stance if they wanted to counter unjust move.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar clarified earlier in the day that the decision to impose a ban on the former ruling party has not been taken yet by the federal government.

Dar, while addressing a press conference in Lahore, said that Information Minister Tarar had clearly announced a day ago that the government would deliberate on the ban on the PTI and make a decision after consulting its allies.

The ruling PML-N faced a backlash following the PTI ban announcement which was strongly opposed by its major ally in the coalition government, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and other opposition parties.