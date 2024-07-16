King Charles suffers major setback amid Channel Islands visit

Cancer patient passes away before meeting with King Charles

An "inspiring" aid worker who received a private letter of support from the King has passed away from cancer just hours before a scheduled meeting with him, reported GB news.

Simon Boas, 47, who worked for Jersey Overseas Aid, was set to join the royal couple at a tea party on Monday.

He had received a personal letter from King Charles after his condition worsened and he was moved to a hospice.

Tragically, he died on Monday, just before the King and Queen's arrival in St Helier for their two-day visit to the Channel Islands.

While the letter's contents remain private, it is understood that it praised Boas as an inspiration and conveyed how deeply the King was moved by his story.

Unfortunately, he passed away shortly before the royal couple arrived.