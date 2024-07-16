King Charles shows deep concern for Queen Camilla ahead of her birthday

King Charles erupts at royal aide as he struggles to help Queen Camilla in the pouring rain

King Charles became visibly frustrated with a royal aide while trying to assist Queen Camilla during a difficult situation, specifically in heavy rain.

The monarch 75, and his beloved wife Camilla are on a two-day trip to the Channel Islands. The King was seen snapping at an aide after Queen had difficulty putting on her coat in the wind and rain.

Queen Camilla, who celebrates her 77th birthday tomorrow, was meeting members of the public in Jersey.

The couple faced strong winds and rain while watching a military parade in town. As the Queen tried to manage a perspex umbrella, she struggled to get her arm through her coat.

King Charles attempted to assist her before turning to an aide for help. He appeared visibly frustrated with the situation until the aide was able to help Her Majesty slip her arm into the coat.

It comes a day after the royal pair were pulled away from an engagement during their visit to Jersey over a “false alarm." The incident happened while the couple were attending the ‘expo’ stage of Monday’s tour of St Helier.



Charles and Camilla last visited the Channel Islands during the Diamond Jubilee year of 2012.