David Beckham flaunts six-pack as Victoria joins him for jet ski adventure

Victoria Beckham balances holiday workouts with daughter Harper's 13th birthday.

David Beckham orchestrated a joyous family outing aboard a mega yacht in Sardinia to celebrate daughter Harper's 13th birthday, showcasing their sun-soaked holiday on Wednesday.

The former football star embraced the warm weather in lemon yellow swimming trunks, revealing his toned physique as he enjoyed watersports activities.



During the festivities, he hopped onto a jet ski, donning a life jacket for safety, with wife Victoria joining him for a thrilling ride.

Victoria, stylishly outfitted in a black swim skirt and accessorized with a baseball cap, held on securely to her husband as they zipped across the waves.

The Beckham family, known for their glamorous getaways, appeared in high spirits as they made the most of the Mediterranean setting.

Harper's milestone birthday took center stage, marked by a festive atmosphere with pink and silver balloons adorning the yacht.

The youngest Beckham enjoyed a celebratory breakfast with her brothers, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19, while eldest sibling Brooklyn, 25, expressed his love and wishes from afar in Los Angeles with wife Nicola Peltz, 29.