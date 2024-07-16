Why Ryan Reynolds watched his new R-rated movie with 9-year-old daughter

Ryan Reynolds vehemently defended his parenting philosophy

Ryan Reynolds has some unconventional parenting philosophies, but he can back it up with personal experience.



In a new interview with The New York Times, the 47-year-old Marvel star revealed that he had no problem letting his nine-year-old daughter, James — whom he shares with wife Blake Lively — watch his new R-rated movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.

The father of four first gave a disclaimer, saying, “Well, I’m not saying that other people should do this…”

He continued, “but my 9-year-old watched the movie with me and my mom, who’s in her late 70s, and it was just one of the best moments of this whole experience for me. Both of them were laughing their guts out, were feeling the emotion where I most desperately hoped people would be.”

Reynolds then explained that he used to watch R-rated movies as a child, and it deeply influenced the person he is today in a positive way.

“When I saw rated-R movies when I was a kid, they left a huge impression on me because I didn’t feel like people were pulling punches, and it’s been a huge inspiration to so many of the things that I look to make now,” he reflected.

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to hit theaters on July 26.